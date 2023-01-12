How to Watch the 2023 NWSL College Draft

New year, and new hopes that San Diego Wave FC can build on their terrific debut season. On Thursday, they’ll get a crack at transforming their roster in the 2023 NWSL College Draft.

This year, the draft will go back to an in-person event after a couple years of virtual drafting due to the pandemic. Attendance is free and open to the public, so if you’re in Philadelphia looking for something to do...

Wave FC enter the draft with just two selections and in the latter rounds, but we’ve seen deep selections become reliable starters in the NWSL over the years and you never know — trades and other news dropping during the draft is a league tradition and don’t be shocked to see San Diego in the fray. We’ll be here to cover it as it drops.

How to Watch the 2023 NWSL Draft

The 2023 NWSL Draft is scheduled for Thursday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. The draft will stream on Paramount+ and CBS Sports’ YouTube page from 3-8 pm PT, and it will also air on CBS Sports Network 3-4 pm PT.

