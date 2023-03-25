Match Preview: LA Galaxy are headed to Portland shorthanded and searching for their first win

The 2023 season hasn't gotten off to the start many had hoped for, but as LA Galaxy hit the road for this week’s match against Portland Timbers, they look to put together a performance worthy of three points to get them back on track. The good news is, while they haven't gotten results, they have played well for a lot of the season. Seizing opportunities with consistency is still a big key for this side, and if they can do that today, they will come away with the win.

The Galaxy have a bit of an uphill climb this weekend, as they travel to face off against Portland Timbers. The G’s have yet to win a match in 2023 and while we are still quite a ways from “must-win” this is an important match for LA. The club are at the bottom of a Western Conference that sees the top half already starting to find separation from the rest. Again, far too early in the season for panic, but for a team that struggled to get it going for most of 2022, there was hope this season would be an improvement and not much of the same. The squad will not only be without Chicharito once again, but will be without several players called away for International duty, making this one that much more tougher on the visitors.

The Timbers aren't doing much better. After winning their season opener, the team proceeded to lose their next three matches, with the lates one a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Atlanta United. Dangerous because while this is a team that can be got, they are also a team probably looking to get back on track themselves, at home, and at the expense of the Galaxy.

Injuries

LA Galaxy: OUT - Chicharito (hamstring), Douglas Costa (calf), Jonathan Bond (shoulder), Dejan Joveljic (International duty), Kelvin Leerdam (International duty), Eriq Zavaleta (International duty)

Portland Timbers: OUT - Felipe Mora (knee), Sebastian Blanco (knee), David Ayala (knee), Dairon Asprilla (knee), Yimmi Chara (hamstring), Cristhian Paredes (hamstring), Evander (hip).

How To Watch

Kickoff for this one is set for 1:30 pm PT. The match will be broadcast on FOX, as well as Apple TV MLS Season Pass: http://apple.co/LAGalaxy.

Thoughts on the matchup? Leave a comment below!