LA Galaxy sign Argentine defender Julian Aude

The LA Galaxy announced on Tuesday they have signed 19-year-old defender Julian Aude. The youngster has been transferred from Argentine side Lanús and signed on a five-year deal as a U-22 Initiative player. The Galaxy have moved Efrain Alvarez into a TAM player from a U-22 Initiative slot in order to make room for Aude.

“We are pleased to announce Julián as the newest member of the club,” said LA Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney in a team statement. “Julián is a very talented and highly competitive young player with a great education from his previous club Lanús and with the Argentine Youth National Teams. We look forward to integrating him into the team and continuing his development.”

Aude has played his entire pro career at hometown club Lanús, making 54 appearances across all competitions since turning pro in 2020. In addition to his experience in domestic club soccer, Aude has also played a handful of games in the Copa Sudamericana, and he won the South American U-17 Championship with Argentina in 2019 and also played in the 2023 South American Youth Championship (perhaps the best regional U-20 competition in the world).

As a left back, Aude will likely either compete for minutes this season at that spot with Raheem Edwards and Chase Gasper, or Vanney may opt to move the versatile Edwards upfield into a winger or wide midfield role to keep him on the field and help shield the youngster on the flank while he adjusts to MLS. With the Galaxy also signing Brazilian youngster Lucas Calegari to be their new right back, it appears the club will look to replicate the success of Julian Araujo previously, who became a steady starter and grew year over year at the club before making a European move. If the same happens with Aude and Calegari, then the Galaxy’s efforts to sign young talent and then sell them on may find some traction.

