An update on the future of LAG Confidential

LAG Confidential launched in 2011, which was perfect timing for a run of three LA Galaxy MLS Cup wins in the span of four seasons. In the meantime, the Galaxy have gone through a stunning array of coaches, players and, well, seasons too, but this site has been ticking over ever since.

I (Alicia) fully joined LAG Confidential in 2020 after several years in a behind-the-scenes role, taking over for the wonderful Mike Gray, and I (Trebor) joined in the summer of 2021 as a staff writer at the site. Over the past few years, we’ve covered the team through a pandemic, the likes of which we hope to never see again, ups and downs for the Galaxy and a surprisingly great debut season for NWSL outfit San Diego Wave FC.

In January, we were informed that Vox Media, the parent company of SB Nation, will no longer be supporting LAG Confidential, along with many other team sites. The news was a blow, and since then, we’ve been coming up with plans for what’s next. And we’re pleased to provide an update, that LAG Confidential will be continuing on as an independent site after we exit SB Nation at the end of March.

The gist? In the near future, you’ll be able to go to LAGConfidential.com and see a new-look site, but a site that will continue to cover the teams you care about. We won’t lie, it’s a lot of work and there will be changes, but we’re excited to move into a new era.

While we’ve been staffing this site for only a portion of LAG Confidential’s history, we’d like to thank Jeremiah Oshan for leading the SB Nation soccer group, and the soccer group itself for being a resource and providing a collegial atmosphere. Many thanks to the contributors who have helped over the past few years, particularly Ilkay and her Galaxy postgame ratings. Thanks as well to the clubs we’ve covered for providing information to professionally cover these teams day in and day out.

Most importantly, thanks to the readers here for reading our coverage. We literally couldn’t have made it this long without you checking out our work, and we hope you will come with us on the next phase. 2022 was a terrific year for us in covering the Galaxy and Wave, and we have plans to continue providing that coverage, but we’ll need your support. On that note, if you know of ways to provide tangible support or know anyone who does, let us know!

But while this will be the end of an era, it’s not the end of LAG Confidential. We’re excited for the future, and we hope you join us in this new iteration of the site.