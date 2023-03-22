San Diego Wave FC sign midfielder Giovanna DeMarco

Wave FC have added another player to the roster, as the team make their final preparations ahead of the start to the season this weekend. Adding some depth in the middle of the pitch, the club announced today the signing of midfielder Giovanna DeMarco. The Wake Forest alumni signs a one-year deal through 2023, after being selected by San Diego in this year’s NWSL Draft.

Signed & sealed. ✍️



Let's gooo!! #VamosWave — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) March 22, 2023

“Giovanna is a talented young player who will add depth to our roster following her collegiate career at Wake Forest,” said San Diego Wave FC Head Coach Casey Stoney in a statement. “We were excited to select her in the NWSL Draft and watched her progress with the team during preseason, seeing first-hand her qualities and mindset.”

DeMarco, 23, spent five years at Wake forest. She had 74 appearances with 69 starts, scoring 11 goals and serving up seven assists in her time with the Deacons. She was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2018, as well as the All-ACC Academic Team in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

“I am so excited to have signed my first professional contract with the San Diego Wave,” DeMarco said in a statement. “This is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in the league at Snapdragon Stadium.”

Wave FC will open its 2023 campaign on Saturday, March 25, at Snapdragon Stadium. Scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. PT, the match against the Chicago Red Stars kicks off the Wave’s first full season at the all-new Snapdragon Stadium. Tickets to attend the Wave’s 2023 home debut are now available for purchase by clicking here.

