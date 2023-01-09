Where will San Diego Wave FC pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft?

The 2023 NWSL College Draft is set to take place on Thursday, and ahead of the latest tentpole event in the league’s year, it’s a good time to check: Where are San Diego Wave FC supposed to pick in the draft?

In their second foray into the draft, Wave FC, fresh off the best-ever season in NWSL history by a true expansion team, have a full roster this time around and as a result, fewer draft picks than in 2022. As of this publishing, San Diego have two selections:

3rd Round, No. 9 (No. 33 overall)

4th Round, No. 9 (No. 45 overall)

Wave FC traded away their top two natural selections — the 1st Round pick in the trade to acquire Abby Dahlkemper’s rights, and the 2nd Round pick in the trade to get Jodie Taylor’s rights.

The two selections are in contrast to the five selections taken in the College Draft in 2022, but San Diego could still be involved in movement in the coming days and even during the draft, either to acquire more picks or to trade them away. Time will tell, but we’ll be here to cover the news during a big week.

