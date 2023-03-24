LA Galaxy sign GK Aaron Cervantes to short-term agreement

The LA Galaxy announced on Friday they have signed goalkeeper Aaron Cervantes to a short-term loan from LA Galaxy II. The move will make Cervantes a backup to Jonathan Klinsmann in goal for Saturday’s game at the Portland Timbers. Regular Galaxy first team starter Jonathan Bond is dealing with a shoulder injury and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks.

Cervantes, 21, was announced as a signing with the Galaxy’s reserve team, LA Galaxy II, earlier this week ahead of their season opener. It’s a homecoming of sorts, with Cervantes playing at the Galaxy Academy prior to signing his first professional deal, with Orange County SC, as a 15-year-old. Making his on-field debut in 2019 with OCSC, he was a regular until transferring to Scottish giant Rangers FC in 2021. Part of the reserve ranks there, he moved back to his native California and has signed with Los Dos.

As in past years, MLS rules state that players can be signed to first-team short-term loans four times in a season maximum, and can play in no more than two league matches. Anything can happen, but if Klinsmann stays healthy and on the field, then Cervantes shouldn’t have to worry about the latter provision, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s signed to multiple loans here over the next few weeks.

