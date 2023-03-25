Splitting the points in Portland: Portland Timbers 0, LA Galaxy 0

Kicking off Saturday’s slate of MLS action, LA Galaxy were on the road against Portland Timbers. While both sides came into this one in desperate need of three points, the Galaxy came into Saturday looking for their first win of the season. With the International window currently going on, Galaxy were not only down the injured Chicharito, but were without several players who were called to represent their respective countries.

Knowing how important early goals are to getting wins, Galaxy came out the gates strong. The team found themselves with several early goal scoring opportunities, one of the better looks coming from the kid making his first MLS start, Preston Judd. After breaking free in the box, Judd had a decent look at the goal but couldn’t find the right side of the post.

LA had a dominant first half. They maintained 72% of the possession, they also put on 11 shots with four on target. The only negative was them not being able to find the back of the net. The team’s went to break even at the half, with Galaxy surely feeling like the three points were at their fingertips.

Garra Charrúa



Through the first 20 minutes of the second half, it was much of the same for the galaxy. They did an excellent job to find the threatening shots at goal, but just couldn’t find what was needed to get it in the back of the net. Things began to get a bit nervy around the 70th minute mark, when the home side decided to wake up a bit and started finding their way into the match.

LA nearly gave the match away late, when a defender's poor touch fell right to a Timber attacker, from point blank range. Luckily for the G’s, Jonathan Klinsmann was in his bag, and denied Portland on what was by far their best scoring opportunity of the night to that point. It was enough to light an even brighter flame under the hosts, who began to really turn it up in the waning minutes of the match.

The Galaxy held strong, and were able to come away with the draw. Typically, a draw on the road is about as good as it can get in a league like the MLS, but for LA this will likely feel a bit disappointing. The team were able to once again dominate a match, but were unable to reap the rewards of it. The Galaxy will be back at home next weekend, to host the Seattle Sounders.

