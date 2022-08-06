How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy: Preview, odds

The LA Galaxy are back on the road and back to league play on Saturday, when they take on Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park.

The Galaxy have had a busy week, playing the first-ever soccer game at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, a Leagues Cup Showcase friendly against Chivas de Guadalajara, and winning 2-0, courtesy of goals from Dejan Joveljić and Jonathan Perez. The Galaxy needed to stay healthy first and foremost, but beyond that they needed a pick-me-up, and that game may have been just what the doctor ordered. That, coupled with their swoop at the end of the transfer window for Barcelona product Riqui Puig (unlikely to be in the country today, and therefore highly unlikely to feature), means maybe at long last, the Galaxy have turned a page in the season and will now head in the right direction.

Sporting did not have a midweek game, given they had one just last week, to disastrous results. They lost 2-0 at home to Austin FC in league play last weekend, after losing their U.S. Open Cup semifinal to Sacramento Republic (who we all know cannot be taken lightly) midweek. Given Kansas City’s season is going horribly on the league front, the Open Cup was the only thing they had to play for, and that’s gone. So they’re either going to be playing for dignity and their jobs, or they’re going to collapse like a house of cards down the stretch.

That means the Galaxy have a golden opportunity at three vital points on the road, which they need as they are below the playoff line. Can they do it? We’ll find out this evening!

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Daniel Aguirre (lower body) — OUT

Victor Vazquez (lower body) — OUT

Sporting:

Alan Pulido (knee) — OUT

Gadi Kinda (knee) — OUT

Kortne Ford (suspended) — OUT

Cameron Duke (suspended) — OUT

Tim Melia (hamstring) — OUT

Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring) — OUT

Khiry Shelton (calf) — QUESTIONABLE

Logan Ndembe (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Saturday morning, LA are (+130), Sporting are (+175) and a draw is (+260). The Galaxy are pretty much in a push, on the road, which is not too shabby.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LA and Kansas City will be televised nationally on UniMás and TUDN and streamed for free in English on Twitter. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 5:33 pm.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!