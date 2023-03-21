LA Galaxy acquire international roster slot from Seattle Sounders

The LA Galaxy announced on Tuesday they have acquired an international roster slot for the 2023 MLS season from the Seattle Sounders, in exchange for $75,000 in 2023 general allocation money and $75,000 in 2024 general allocation money.

It would appear the move is likely to be a “table-setting” move ahead of another international addition in the coming days, with the Galaxy linked to Argentine defender Julian Aude over the weekend by MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert. The 19-year-old has played his whole career to date at hometown side Lanús, and would be a U-22 Initiative signing. A left back, Aude would likely compete for minutes with Raheem Edwards.

But we’ll see if that’s what happens. I expect this is a preparatory move to add another player, but it is possible it could be a move intended to cover for a player already on the roster who hasn’t featured. But keep your eyes peeled for a new signing likely coming down pretty soon.

