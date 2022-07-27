LA Galaxy Academy’s Alex Alcala, Ruben Ramos get MLS Next honors

MLS has been announcing various honors for MLS Next, their national boys academy circuit that launched during the pandemic, and there has been LA Galaxy academy players who are included in those honors.

Forward Ruben Ramos was named U-15 MLS Next MVP for the 2021-22 season. He scored 24 goals in 24 games for the Galaxy during the season, then scored five times in the MLS Next Flex showcase, before scoring three goals in the MLS Next Playoffs, helping LA reach the semifinals. Ramos is the second Galaxy Academy player to be named U-15 MLS Next MVP in as many years, after Paulo Rudisill took the honor last year.

Ramos got some facetime with LA Galaxy superstar Chicharito after his major honor.

"Next is MVP in MLS" ✨@CH14_ surprised @lagalaxyacademy's Ruben Ramos with the news of being named the U15 MLS NEXT MVP. pic.twitter.com/6mFJ5Ir2BQ — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 26, 2022

In addition, midfielder Alex Alcala has been named to the 2022 MLS Next All-Star game West team, which will be played Aug. 10 in Minnesota, part of the MLS All-Star festivities. Alcala, 17, joined the Galaxy Academy in 2020 and was signed to a USL Championship contract in 2021. While he’s been rostered with LA Galaxy II last season and in the current campaign, he has not made a professional appearance yet, focusing instead on academy play. The Stockton native is highly-touted, said to be connected to Manchester City and a potential move there after he turns 18. Time will tell, but this All-Star Game will be a chance to see if he can impress against some of the top youngsters in the United States.

Congratulations to Ruben and Alex on the national recognition!

