LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs. Atlanta United

Desperation was the name of the game for the LA Galaxy in this one. In the first half the desperation to score was apparent in a multitude of poor Galaxy finishes that should have put this game away. The entire team looked desperate to get more than one goal knowing they have lost by many in recent weeks.

Unfortunately Kévin Cabral decided to revert back to norm after a promising start, and Rayan Raveloson lost his finishing prowess. Even Chicharito couldn’t get in on the action.

The second half was a tale of defensive desperation as the Galaxy literally tried to give the game away, in particular in the last ten minutes. The midfield started the half on the back foot after Atlanta’s changes, but mostly they couldn’t pass through the midfield worth beans. Raveloson in particular looked beyond gassed, and then their solid defensive presence in Gastón Brugman exited the game.

The defense looked like they were running on fumes starting in the 80th minute, and Greg Vanney didn’t help by inserting Álvarez and Vázquez who do not play defense. Ever.

And then Dejan did what Dejan does, this time in the 95th minute. It was nice to be on a last minute goal for the home team for once.

Vanney continues to make perplexing line up decisions, re-inserting Costa into the starting XI, and taking Joveljić out. Vanney just cannot embrace two forwards, and it will limit the team going forward barring impressive performances from new addition Brugman.

Not convinced this team is a winner.

Player Ratings

Excellent

Jonathan Bond - good save using his body in the 16th minute. Another falling save in the 27th minute. Important touch to prevent a shot in the 48th minute. Good save in the 57th minute to beat back a shot. Survived the chaos at the end. He kept the clean sheet. Man of the Match

Dejan Joveljić - scored again to end the game. Great finish showing the rest of the team how to do it.

Good

Eriq Zavaleta - good clearance in the 54th minute. Composed in his second start.

Gastón Brugman - involved in the run up to the Galaxy's first goal, and his late run helped too. Good emergency defense on a counter in the 28th minute. Tactical foul for a yellow card in the 52nd minute. Looking like a solid, if not great, pick-up.

Okay

Kévin Cabral - right place, right time for LA’s first goal. Who the heck cares, they can’t all be pretty. At least he was there! Sent Raveloson in on goal in the 31st minute. Mishit a cross from Julian sideways (!) in front of goal in the 37th minute. Followed that up with a brilliant cross to Chicharito in the 39th minute, but the resulting shot was blocked. Ill-advised backheel in his defensive third led to a shot on goal in the 57th minute. Mishit a finish while he was wide open in the 60th minute. He taketh and he giveth away, and thus “okay”.

Chicharito - welcome back! Rebound from his shot, and great run, set up the Galaxy's first goal. Another shot blocked in the 39th minute.

Derrick Williams - good clearance in the 82nd minute. Stabbed out a dangerous ball in the 94th minute.

Mark Delgado - left for dead on a shot in the 27th minute. Late to cover Martinez in the 85th minute.

Julian Araujo - used his body well in defense in the 8th minute. Missed a header in the 27th minute which led to a shot on goal. Sent in a great cross in the 37th minute but Cabral mishit it. Left for dead in the 56th minute on a cross. Good clearance in the 57th minute after a Cabral giveaway. Committed a dangerous foul in the 89th minute. Looked gassed. Saved a tying goal in the 92nd minute with a goal line clearance.

Víctor Vázquez - he doesn't play defense and is a liability when protecting a lead. That said, sent in Dejan to end the game with a cheeky pass for an assist.

Chase Gasper - good clearance in the 32nd minute. Nearly beat in the 56th minute.

Séga Coulibaly - good clearance in the 86th minute. Late sub.

Douglas Costa - lovely outside of the foot layoff to Chicharito to help generate the Galaxy's first goal.

Poor

Rayan Raveloson - great pass to Costa in the buildup for the Galaxy's first goal. Should have done better on a header in the 11th minute. Should have done better on a breakaway in the 31st minute, but his touch let him down. Underhit pass to end the game nearly killed the Galaxy. Important block in the 91st minute. Then earned a yellow a couple minutes later right at the top of the box.

Efraín Álvarez - slow decision making on a counter in the 85th minute. His slip and fall led to more danger in the 94th.

Samuel Grandsir - Sent in alone on a counter in the 82nd minute, but couldn't finish. Late to cover the left in the 85th minute.

