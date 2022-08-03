How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Chivas: Preview

The big midseason friendly is here for the LA Galaxy, as they will face Liga MX grande Chivas de Guadalajara on Wednesday at SoFi Stadium in the Leagues Cup Showcase.

The Galaxy are coming off a tough 1-0 road loss at FC Dallas on Saturday, a game that seemed to be there for the taking for LA, but they never took it. They remain below the playoff line but this game could be a possible “palate cleanser” for the squad, a chance to try and have fun for a night and hopefully change the energy.

Chivas are six games into their current league season, with five points taken, most recently playing a 0-0 draw against Pachuca on Saturday. Ricardo Cadena’s side has three scoreless draws already, so that may be a trend for this side. They could probably use a change of pace with this friendly, too.

We’ll see how Greg Vanney deploys his players for this game, but I expect all veterans dealing with injuries will not play, the big stars will make short appearances if they are contractually obligated to (which they probably are) and youngsters and reserves will get most of the playing time. Lots of LA Galaxy II players? Most likely! Maybe even some Galaxy Academy players? I would not be shocked.

All I want to see here is some fun, hopefully but above all, no injuries! Let’s get it.

How to Watch:

Wednesday’s match between LA and Chivas will be televised nationally on ESPN and Univision. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm PT with kickoff to apparently come right away.

