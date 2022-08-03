Making history: LA Galaxy 2, C.D. Guadalajara 0

It was an historic night in Los Angeles for the LA Galaxy. In anticipation of next year’s full Leagues Cup tournament, the competition held a showcase at So-Fi Stadium this evening, marking the first time ever soccer would be played there. With two matches on the schedule, Galaxy would take center stage first hosting C.D. Guadalajara, giving them the honors of being called the first team ever to play soccer in So-Fi. The history didn't stop there, and neither did the fun for the G’s on what was a very special night.

After both teams got settled into the match, Dejan Joveljić decided to keep the history going for LA, and he scored the first-ever goal inside of So-Fi Stadium. The youngster is no stranger to scoring goals, and its no surprise to see him do it on a stage like tonight.

The very first goal at @SoFiStadium scored by none other than @JoveljicDejan ✨ pic.twitter.com/J3TBUrOLFq — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 4, 2022

As expected the team made a platoon swap at the half, and some of the young players had a chance to impress in the final 45 of this one, and they did just that. Jonathan Pérez saw an opportunity to double the lead in the 60th minute and seized it. After catching just the slightest glimpse of goal, he tied a rocket to the ball from way out, and scored the second goal of the night.

Another youngster who impressed was Preston Judd who came into the second half looking to showcase his talents for the senior side, and he put on a show. Making several clean runs in, beating defenders, and nearly scoring on multiple occasions. He showed he has the sauce, and in truth, the team in the second half looked a lot livelier than it has in recent weeks. A confident team that was looking to put away the opposition, but do so with flare.

The team closed out the night with a convincing 2-0 win in what they hope is a springboard for the road ahead. The team have their work cut out for them in the final phase of the MLS regular season, but tonight, they can bask in bragging rights over one of the Liga MX powerhouses, despite their recent form. A historic night, and a great win, couldn't ask for more from the G’s tonight, showing why they are the premiere show in Los Angeles.

