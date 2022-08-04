Official: LA Galaxy sign midfielder Riqui Puig

Several years after a Puig was a sensation in local sports, the LA Galaxy will hope that happens again, after they announced they have officially signed midfielder Riqui Puig. The team signed the youngster to a three-year contract, keeping him with the MLS side through 2025. Galaxy signed the midfielder using Targeted Allocated Money (TAM) at an undisclosed amount. As always, the deal is pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

“We are pleased to welcome Riqui to the LA Galaxy,” said LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney in a statement. “Riqui is a very technical and well-educated player with incredible experiences for his age. He will fit seamlessly into our group and style of play.” Of the midfielder, LA Galaxy Technical Director Jovan Kirovski said in a statement, “Riqui is a very talented player with a unique profile that brings something different to our squad.”

Puig, 22, signs after coming through FC Barcelona’s illustrious youth system at La Masia. The attacking midfielder has split his professional appearances to date between Barcelona’s reserve and first teams, including 60 appearances at first team level since making his debut in 2018, scoring two goals. In spite of that, he’s yet to become a regular in top flight soccer, so he’s still an unknown quantity in terms of his real ceiling in his career.

But with several Barcelona-developed midfielders, including Victor Vazquez and Jonathan dos Santos, among others, going on to good careers in MLS, there’s some evidence that the move to the United States can be worthwhile for La Masia products. The hope will be that he can not only fit in to the Galaxy’s midfield, but thrive. Anything less will be a disappointment, frankly.

But with Puig having an attacking midfielder’s profile and the legs to do his defensive duties as well, hopefully he will settle in right quick and help elevate the Galaxy as they push for a playoff place. Welcome aboard!

