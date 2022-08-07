How to Watch San Diego Wave FC vs. Kansas City Current

San Diego Wave FC are back in action on Sunday, when they’ll host Kansas City Current at Torero Stadium in the teams’ second meeting of the 2022 NWSL season.

San Diego went on the road and picked up a pretty remarkable 1-0 win over the Chicago Red Stars at Soldier Field last weekend. Jaedyn Shaw, making her professional debut, scored the winner for her new team, and Kailen Sheridan saved a penalty late to maintain the lead. The win came in spite of a red card to Abby Dahlkemper and Wave FC playing down a player for a full half hour, on the road. Casey Stoney admitted her team was fortunate to get away with the full three points, but they did it.

Kansas City are on a heater, going unbeaten in their last eight games. Most recently, they played to a 2-2 draw at home against the Orlando Pride, with Elyse Bennett and CeCe Kizer bringing the Current back after going down 2-0. In spite of that, Kansas City are down in 6th place, but take them lightly at your peril, even with the sad news that dominant midfielder Sam Mewis will miss the entire season due to an ongoing knee injury.

The last time these teams played, San Diego had to come back for a 2-2 draw, but it was a pretty gritty road result, too. Can they hold off a surging Kansas City side and get back alone atop the standings for yet another weekend? It’s a big, big game for Wave FC, let’s do this.

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Jodie Taylor (foot) — OUT

Mia Gyau (foot) — OUT

Abby Dahlkemper (suspended) — OUT

Jaedyn Shaw (international duty) — OUT

Current:

Lynn Williams (leg — SEI) — OUT

Mal Weber (leg — SEI) — OUT

Sam Mewis (knee — SEI) — OUT

Chloe Logarzo (leg) — OUT

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and the Kansas City Current will be streamed in the United States on Paramount+ and in the rest of the world on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 2 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!