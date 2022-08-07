 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LA Galaxy star Chicharito voted 2022 MLS All-Star Captain

Another honor for striker.

By Alicia Rodriguez
Atlanta United FC v Los Angeles Galaxy Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

MLS announced on Friday that LA Galaxy forward Chicharito will serve as the captain of the MLS All-Star Team for the upcoming 2022 All-Star Game in Minnesota, scheduled for Wednesday.

Chicharito was the nominee among four who garnered the most votes via Twitter, and will therefore wear the armband for the MLS All-Star Team, who will line up against a team of Liga MX All-Stars.

It will be a busy All-Star “week” for the Mexican star, who has been named to his second MLS All-Star team in as many seasons and will also take part in the All-Star Skills Challenge, scheduled for Tuesday at Allianz Field, where the All-Star Game will also take place.

He’s already the Galaxy captain, and now he’ll ensure he’ll start and wear the armband for the All-Stars as well. Not bad at all. Congrats to Javi on the honor.

