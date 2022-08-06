Too little, too late: Sporting KC 4, LA Galaxy 2

After the occasion that was the Leagues Cup Showcase during the midweek, with the LA Galaxy making history as one of two teams to play soccer in SoFi stadium for the very first time, the team were back on the road for MLS regular season action. With the final playoff spot slipping from their grasp, the club needed to start winning if they hoped to see the postseason this fall.

The first half went about as bad as it could for the G’s. In the first ten minutes, the team found themselves on the wrong end of a moment of brilliance. Sporting KC midfielder, Erik Thommy, got on the end of a great pass. What was really impressive was his touch to control, and unfortunate pure strike to give the home side an early lead.

OMG, Erik Thommy!



The touch and finish for one of the best goals this season! pic.twitter.com/f9P3kBHJu9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 7, 2022

Despite some great efforts from Jonathan Bond to keep it at just one goal, Sporting were able to find not just a second goal, but a third before the end of the first half. William Agada proved to be a fox in the box, getting a brace as he extended the lead by two goals during the final stages of the first half. His brace-earning goal was a simple tap-in after using pace to gain a step on the defender, getting on the end of a ball into the box and across the keeper.

William Agada brace ✔️@SportingKC takes a 3-0 lead into the half. pic.twitter.com/GSbEATZXs5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 7, 2022

Sporting did a decent job seeing out the second half, but Galaxy weren't going to come away form the road trip without something to hang their hat on. In the 83rd minute a well-timed run, and pass, ended with Chicharito stamping his mark on this match in the waning minutes.

Things got even more interesting in the final moments of the match, when Galaxy were awarded a penalty because a handball in the box from SKC. Chicharito stepped up and drilled it to pull the team within one goal of a result with just minutes, if not seconds, left to find the unlikely equalizer.

Chicharito from the spot and that's a brace! #LAGalaxy pic.twitter.com/x823gF3iF8 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 7, 2022

Not only did the equalizer not come, but Sporting KC added a fourth goal to drive home the victory and secure the three points for themselves. The loss makes five of their last six in MLS action ending with zero points as the team watch their playoff hopes slowly slip away. There's no other way to say it, if the team are to have any hopes at reaching their goals this season, they need to start winning, now. With a week of training ahead, the next match out will be at home, against Vancouver Whitecaps.

