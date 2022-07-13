How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Preview, odds

It is MLS-branded Rivalry Week, and therefore LA Galaxy have back-to-back rivalry games, the next one coming Wednesday against the San Jose Earthquakes at Dignity Health Sports Park, the first Cali Clasico of 2022.

LA are coming off a loss on the road at LAFC on Friday, 3-2. While Samuel Grandsir tied up the game to make it 1-1 early in the 2nd half, LA faded, conceding a quick double from LAFC, so that Rayan Raveloson’s late tally was more consolation than anything. It was frustrating coming on the back of a rousing win at the start of the week, but the only thing the Galaxy — who remain in the playoff spots, just — can do is pick up and try and get the next win.

San Jose took on Toronto FC in Ontario on Saturday, drawing 2-2. Jack Skahan had the stoppage-time equalizer to split the points, which was a surprise, but Jeremy Ebobisse had the opening goal in the game, and the Earthquakes forward has been excellent this season, scoring 10 goals in league play so far. He’s given San Jose’s attack something they’ve needed, and with Matias Almeyda no longer the coach, the Earthquakes resemble a regular team once again and are less apt to flub games all by themselves.

We know the Cali Clasico brings the heat, and the Galaxy will need to set theirs at just the right level to get the result but not screw up and leave the door open for San Jose. Both teams really need a win, and even midweek, it’s sure to be a can’t-miss match. Let’s go!

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Chase Gasper (thigh) — OUT

San Jose:

Gilbert Fuenes (personal) — OUT

Siad Haji (concussion) — OUT

Judson (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Tuesday afternoon, LA are (-170), San Jose are (+390) and a draw is at (+310). The Galaxy are heavy favorites at home, so time to fulfill that projection.

How to Watch:

Wednesday’s match between LA and San Jose will be televised nationally on FS1 and Fox Deportes. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 7:05 pm.

