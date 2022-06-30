LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs. Minnesota United

After the Open Cup loss left a bad taste in their mouths, the LA Galaxy needed a decent game to restore confidence. With Greg Vanney sticking to the assumption that the Galaxy can’t play with Joveljić and Chicharito together (why????), the same old lineup was trotted out in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Minnesota United.

Confidence didn’t happen in the first 25 minutes with countless bad passes, in particular short passes that were picked off. Unfortunately, the game then went off the rails with a red card to Kévin Cabral that was absolute crap.

Left to play the lion’s share of the game with 10 men, the Galaxy were pinned back. After some more defensively lackadaisical play by Grandsir, who had a part in the first two goals, the Galaxy were down two goals…and then three, and the game was over.

The Galaxy did come out of halftime with a sense of urgency. They were mad, and played mad. To be fair, Minnesota weren’t exactly pushing with a three-goal lead. But the Galaxy kept on pushing, and were ultimately rewarded with two additional goals. One of them by Dejan Joveljić, who must be wondering what is left to do to earn a starting spot with No. 14.

Even with the late fire and push, the Galaxy are heading in the wrong direction, and Vanney is starting to look like he doesn’t have the answers to fixing the downward spiral. He needs some wins in a hurry.

One last note: with Douglas Costa’s ineffectiveness, stupidity and health keeping him out of games, the Galaxy are returning him to sender, right?

Player Ratings

Good

Daniel Aguirre - tried to be cute with a heel pass in the 21st minute, picked off and resulted in a Minnesota shot. Long distance shot in the 24th minute. Late to track down Reynoso in the 43rd minute for Minnesota’s third goal. Just missed target off a late run in the 50th minute. Set up Dejan for a last ditch goal. He was better as the game wore on, and looked promising. Man of the Match

- tried to be cute with a heel pass in the 21st minute, picked off and resulted in a Minnesota shot. Long distance shot in the 24th minute. Late to track down Reynoso in the 43rd minute for Minnesota’s third goal. Just missed target off a late run in the 50th minute. Set up Dejan for a last ditch goal. He was better as the game wore on, and looked promising. Efraín Álvarez - headed down a set up to Aguirre in the 50th minute. Earned a penalty kick in the 59th minute. Very involved creatively in the second half.

- headed down a set up to Aguirre in the 50th minute. Earned a penalty kick in the 59th minute. Very involved creatively in the second half. Dejan Joveljić - great pass to Edwards in the 84th minute, but Edwards’ cutback was in the wrong place. Scored at the death, as he does.

- great pass to Edwards in the 84th minute, but Edwards’ cutback was in the wrong place. Scored at the death, as he does. Mark Delgado - had several short passes to start the evening, a particularly bad one led to a 3-on-2 in the 18th minute. Threaded Chicharito through in the 58th minute. Scored the penalty kick.

Okay

Derrick Williams - earned a yellow card for a tackle in the 70th minute.

- earned a yellow card for a tackle in the 70th minute. Nick DePuy - important clearance after Aguirre’s misguided backheel in the 21st minute. Another good clearance in the 66th minute, then blocked a subsequent shot.

- important clearance after Aguirre’s misguided backheel in the 21st minute. Another good clearance in the 66th minute, then blocked a subsequent shot. Jonathan Bond - saved a shot with good body positioning after two bad giveaways in the 18th minute. Saved a counter in the 81st minute.

- saved a shot with good body positioning after two bad giveaways in the 18th minute. Saved a counter in the 81st minute. Víctor Vázquez - nice through ball into Chicharito in the 12th minute but saved by the keeper. His diving header off a corner was saved in the 15th minute. Just missed Chicharito with a cross to end the half.

- nice through ball into Chicharito in the 12th minute but saved by the keeper. His diving header off a corner was saved in the 15th minute. Just missed Chicharito with a cross to end the half. Kévin Cabral - inexplicably red carded for a slight touch to the goalkeeper’s head as he was trying to *jump out of the way*. This was flat-out ridiculous.

- inexplicably red carded for a slight touch to the goalkeeper’s head as he was trying to *jump out of the way*. This was flat-out ridiculous. Julian Araujo - active, no major issues.

- active, no major issues. Rayan Raveloson - late sub

- late sub Séga Coulibaly - late sub

Poor

Samuel Grandsir - didn’t close down his man in the 9th minute, and what a golazo it was for Reynoso. Didn’t close down his man again in the 36th minute, leading to a goal. Defensively shambolic this game.

- didn’t close down his man in the 9th minute, and what a golazo it was for Reynoso. Didn’t close down his man again in the 36th minute, leading to a goal. Defensively shambolic this game. Raheem Edwards - a short pass in the 18th minute (right after Delgado’s) led to a shot on goal that luckily Bond saved. Beat by Fragapane in the 36th minute for a goal.

- a short pass in the 18th minute (right after Delgado’s) led to a shot on goal that luckily Bond saved. Beat by Fragapane in the 36th minute for a goal. Chicharito - shot at the keeper after Edwards sent him through in the 58th minute. Thankfully did not take the penalty kick.

- shot at the keeper after Edwards sent him through in the 58th minute. Thankfully did not take the penalty kick. Douglas Costa - sent in some good passes and was involved in the final goal. Was decent…until his red card at the very end which will get him suspended for several games.

