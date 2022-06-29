How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United: Preview, odds

The LA Galaxy had more time to stew over their last match after an unexpected bye week, but they’re back in action on Wednesday when they host Minnesota United at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Galaxy were supposed to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, but a power outage at Stanford University led to the California Clasico fixture being postponed to September. As a result, LA will be on regular rest, after their upset loss to Sacramento Republic last Wednesday in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal. Given this game against Minnesota is the first of two games this week for Greg Vanney’s side, a few extra training sessions and full rest is not the worst turn of events for the team.

The Loons played at the weekend, falling 2-1 at Inter Miami on Saturday in league play. The issue, however, is Minnesota were winning into the final 10 minutes, then conceded a brace from substitute Indiana Vassilev late to drop all three points. It’s kind of a microcosm of Minnesota’s season to date. as they sit in 12th place in the Western Conference, are on a three-game losing streak in regular season play, and just announced they extended head coach and GM Adrian Heath’s contract. Well!

Of course, Minnesota United have had the Galaxy’s number a few times over the years, so I wouldn’t show up to this one assuming a pasting by LA is coming. I think the Galaxy should get a win, but they need to make sure they execute and are mentally sharp. After a weird week, that will be the secret to getting a result and pressing on in the season.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Chase Gasper (thigh) — OUT

Marcus Ferkranus (international duty) — OUT

Jalen Neal (international duty) — OUT

Jonathan Perez (international duty) — OUT

Minnesota:

Hassani Dotson (knee) — OUT

Niko Hansen (thigh) — OUT

Romain Metanire (thigh) — OUT

Patrick Weah (knee) — OUT

Joseph Rosales (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Tuesday afternoon, LA are (-135), Minnesota are (+330) and a draw is at (+280). The Galaxy are pretty big favorites, so hopefully they can come through on that bet.

How to Watch:

Wednesday’s match between LA and Minnesota will be televised locally on Spectrum SportsNet and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 7:38 pm.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!