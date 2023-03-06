San Diego Wave FC release 2023 kits

San Diego Wave FC kick off their second season later this month, and ahead of the opener, they revealed their new jerseys for the 2023 season on Monday.

The looks are pretty familiar with what they wore last season — navy blue home kits and white away kits — with some small changes this time around.

New threads rolling in Introducing the 2023 Wave FC jerseys @KPSCALnews pic.twitter.com/EX321S6KNJ — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) March 6, 2023

The home jersey has a lighter blue mock lapel thing going on, and both jerseys have sublimated patterns. They’re subtle, but they look like palm fronds and other tropical flora that fits with the beautiful San Diego landscape. Both jerseys also feature new jock tags, each jersey getting its own. Here’s the one for the away kit, inspired by Jaedyn Shaw’s surfing celebration after she scored the first-ever goal at Snapdragon Stadium last year.

The numbers will be different this year, with the bottom half of the home kit numbers being pink (white on top) and the bottom half of the away kit being teal (blue on top).

Healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente continues as the front-of-jersey sponsor, with Think Blue San Diego a new sponsor this year on the backs of the jerseys. Think Blue is the public education and community outreach program for San Diego’s stormwater department.

What do you think about the 2023 looks for Wave FC? Leave a comment below.