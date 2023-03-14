San Diego Wave FC sign rookie GK Lauren Brzykcy

San Diego Wave FC announced on Tuesday they have signed goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy on a two-year deal, running through the 2024 season.

Brzykcy was San Diego’s second selection in the 2023 NWSL Draft, taken at No. 33 overall out of UCLA. While with the Bruins, she was the regular starter, making 77 appearances and capping off her college career by winning the 2022 NCAA National Championship. A native of San Clemente, Brzykcy is fairly local to San Diego County and adding another local product to the roster is nice to see.

“Lauren has shown at training this preseason that she is ready to take this next step in her career,” said San Diego Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney said in a team statement. “We’ve been impressed with her ability to learn and adapt, and we believe she will continue to gain valuable experience in our competitive environment.”

While Brzykcy appears set to be No. 3 on the depth chart for San Diego this season, behind Kailen Sheridan and Carly Telford, Sheridan is likely to miss a significant chunk of the season while on international duty with Canada, and Brzykcy will at least backup Telford in that time. Obviously anything can happen but perhaps she’ll get some playing time with the first team at some point this year herself. Time will tell.

