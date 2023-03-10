LA Galaxy get schedule for 2023 Leagues Cup group stage

The Leagues Cup released the full bracket and group stage schedule for the retooled 2023 edition on Thursday, and now we know the dates to come for the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy, as the top seed and an MLS team playing on home soil, will get two home games in their three-team group stage. First, they’ll square off against Liga MX side Club León on Tuesday, July 25 at Dignity Health Sports Stadium. Then, they’ll host fellow MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, July 29.

The new-look Leagues Cup will come in the months of July and August, before Liga MX begins their regular season and with MLS taking a full break from league play for most of the competition. So the Galaxy will not have to worry about juggling regular-season games through Leagues Cup — which is meant to incentivize teams to actually take Leagues Cup seriously.

If LA progress to the knockout stage, it will be a bracket format with single elimination games from the Round of 32 onward. The Galaxy announced that Leagues Cup games are not part of the season ticket packages, and so if you want to go to the games, you’ll have to buy tickets. However, the entire Leagues Cup, including the Galaxy’s games, will be aired on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+, the same streamer that’s running all the MLS games from this year.

We’re obviously just embarking on the 2023 season for the Galaxy, but Leagues Cup could give them a path to silverware this year, and we’ll see how it goes in their first go-round in the new competitive format.

