San Diego Wave FC sign 2023 draft pick Sierra Enge

San Diego Wave FC announced on Thursday they have signed midfielder Sierra Enge to a one-year contract, with a club option for the 2024 season.

Enge was San Diego’s top selection in the 2023 NWSL Draft, taken at No. 13 overall out of Stanford University.

there’s no place like home pic.twitter.com/BLuKdEUpqs — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) March 9, 2023

“Sierra brings many things to the table for the San Diego Wave, highlighted by her ability to read and influence the game,” said Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney in a team statement. “She’s a promising young player who has demonstrated her quality within our first-team environment, and we look forward to helping her reach her full potential.”

Enge not only has the NCAA pedigree, winning the national championship at Stanford alongside current Wave FC standout Naomi Girma, but she is also a San Diego County native, having grown up in Cardiff, and she trained at times last season with Wave FC, so she is already familiar with the club.

San Diego will open the 2023 NWSL season on Mar. 25 at Snapdragon Stadium when they host the Chicago Red Stars.

