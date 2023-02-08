San Diego Wave FC unveil 2023 NWSL schedule

At long last, the 2023 NWSL regular season and Challenge Cup group stage schedules are here, and we now know when San Diego Wave FC will be suiting up for their second season.

The campaign for Casey Stoney’s team kicks off on Mar. 25, when Wave FC host the Chicago Red Stars at Snapdragon Stadium. After three regular season games, the team will then kick off the Challenge Cup group stage with their opening game Apr. 19 at home against the Portland Thorns. Like last year, San Diego’s Challenge Cup group is made up of the West Coast teams: Themselves, the Thorns, OL Reign and Angel City FC.

The Challenge Cup group stage wraps up Aug. 5 vs. Angel City, while the regular season will conclude Oct. 15. There will be a short break during the World Cup, but for San Diego that will amount to just under two full weeks between games, so they will stay pretty busy during the biggest international tournament, in which a number of Wave FC players are expected to take part.

In total, there are 28 competitive games on deck for San Diego, but that could increase if they reach the Challenge Cup knockouts and/or the NWSL playoffs this year.

2023 San Diego Wave FC regular season and Challenge Cup group stage schedule

Mar. 25: vs. Chicago Red Stars (7 pm PT — all times PT)

Apr. 1: vs. North Carolina Courage (7 pm)

Apr. 15: @ OL Reign (7 pm)

Apr. 19: vs. Portland Thorns (7 pm) (Challenge Cup)

Apr. 23: @ Angel City FC (5 pm)

Apr. 29: vs. Orlando Pride (7 pm)

May 6: @ Washington Spirit (10 am)

May 14: @ Kansas City Current (3 pm)

May 20: @ Houston Dash (5:30 pm)

May 26: vs. Portland Thorns (7 pm)

May 31: vs. OL Reign (7 pm) (Challenge Cup)

June 4: @ Gotham FC (2:30 pm)

June 9: @ Racing Louisville (5 pm)

June 17: vs. Angel City FC (1 pm)

June 24: vs. OL Reign (7 pm)

June 28: @ Angel City FC (7 pm) (Challenge Cup)

July 1: @ Chicago Red Stars (5 pm)

July 8: vs. Washington Spirit (7 pm)

July 21: @ Portland Thorns (7:30 pm) (Challenge Cup)

July 28: @ OL Reign (7 pm) (Challenge Cup)

Aug. 5: vs. Angel City FC (7 pm) (Challenge Cup)

Aug. 19: vs. Gotham FC (7 pm)

Aug. 25: @ Orlando Pride (4 pm)

Sept. 3: vs. Houston Dash (5 pm)

Sept. 16: vs. Kansas City Current (7 pm)

Sept. 30: @ Portland Thorns (7:30 pm)

Oct. 7: @ North Carolina Courage (4 pm)

Oct. 15: vs. Racing Louisville (2 pm)

