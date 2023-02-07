LA Galaxy re-sign defender Eriq Zavaleta

The LA Galaxy announced on Tuesday they have re-signed defender Eriq Zavaleta. The player has been signed to a two-year deal that will run through the 2024 season.

Zavaleta, 30, made six appearances in all competitions, five starts, for LA in 2022, his first season with the club. He was a depth option for Greg Vanney’s squad, but was also limited by injuries at times last season. An experienced center back, Zavaleta had previously featured for the Seattle Sounders, Chivas USA, and Toronto FC, where he was a key part of the 2017 treble-winning season with Vanney. Zavaleta is also an El Salvador international.

Zavaleta joins Sega Coulibaly, Martin Caceres, Chris Mavinga, Jalen Neal and Marcus Ferkranus on the center back corps for the Galaxy heading into the 2023 season. My hunch is that will be it for the group, but you never know.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.