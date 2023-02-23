LA Galaxy acquire midfielder Oriol Rosell

With the season just days away, LA Galaxy continue to fine-tune their roster as they look to build on the end of last season. The club announced today the signing of midfielder Oriol “Uri” Rosell. Galaxy signed the midfielder after he cleared waivers, bringing him in under contract through the end of the 2023 season.

“Uri is a very intelligent and competitive defensive midfielder with MLS Cup experience,” said LA Galaxy Head Coach and Sporting Director Greg Vanney in a statement. “We look forward to Uri adding depth and leadership to our group.”

Rosell, 30, has logged two goals and five assists in 125 MLS regular-season games played (100 starts) across eight seasons with Sporting Kansas City (2012-14, 2022) and Orlando City SC (2018-21). Notably, Rosell helped Sporting KC win the club’s second MLS Cup title in 2013, tallying one goal and two assists in 31 regular-season appearances (31 starts) that season. During the 2022 campaign, Rosell logged one assist in 18 games played (13 starts) across 906 minutes played for Sporting KC. The Puig-Reig, Spain, native played four years with Orlando City, where he made 64 league appearances (48 starts) and logged two assists.

