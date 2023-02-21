LA Galaxy sign attacker Tyler Boyd

The LA Galaxy confirmed news that was in the offing on Monday, announcing the signing of midfielder Tyler Boyd. Boyd has been signed to a one-year contract after a successful trial in preseason.

“We’d like to welcome Tyler to the LA Galaxy,” said LA Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney in a team statement. “Tyler is a highly motivated player with a wealth of experience, a high work rate and a capacity to finish attacks. We look forward to integrating him into the team this season.”

Boyd, 28, began his career in New Zealand, joining A-League side Wellington Phoenix in 2012 as a 17-year-old. In 2015 he moved to Europe, signing for Portuguese side Vitória de Guimarães, then going for a season on loan to fellow Portuguese outfit Tondela. A successful loan in Turkey with Ankaragücü was followed by his biggest move yet, to Turkish giant Besiktas in 2019. But that stint was full of ups and downs, as he went on loan to Sivasspor and Çaykur Risespor as playing time was hard to come by in Istanbul.

Boyd may be the only player to be capped by both New Zealand and the United States. Born in New Zealand but splitting his time between California and New Zealand, Boyd has dual citizenship with a parent from each country, and after playing five friendlies for the Kiwis, he changed his international allegiance in 2019 to the U.S. To date he has 10 senior caps and two goals for the USMNT.

A winger, this deal seems mutually beneficial at the moment. The Galaxy desperately need winger production, and after the departures of Kevin Cabral and Samuel Grandsir this offseason, they need to reload in that position. Boyd needs to find some traction in his career and coming to MLS, to a team that looks like it’s pretty willing to give him major playing time, could give him the stability he needs to get back into the USMNT reckoning. Plus, as an American citizen he won’t take up an international slot and is signing on a free, which fits the Galaxy’s roster needs fantastically well. Time will tell if this move works out, but on paper it makes sense on both sides. Welcome aboard, Tyler!

