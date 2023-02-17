LA Galaxy unveil new secondary kit for 2023 season

Nothing screams start of the new season like a brand new kit drop. Last night at the Million Dollar Theater in downtown Los Angeles, LA Galaxy unveiled their new secondary kit ahead of the 2023 season.

A kit that carries the name and legacy of our home wherever we go.



LA Kit x #LAGalaxy pic.twitter.com/dsGapq6sEo — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) February 17, 2023

The green, gold and red colors used throughout the kit represent olive trees, orange groves and vineyards, while the jersey trim showcases the Los Angeles flag pattern featured on the neck and sleeves. The jock tag, located on the bottom left corner of the jersey, displays the flag of Los Angeles, which was adopted in 1931. On the back neck of the jersey lies the LA wordmark with the quasar. Club and city come together in a mark that ties the initials “LA,” used globally to refer to the City of Angels, to the quasar, which is the heart of a galaxy.

“The LA Kit honors our home and its history by embracing the colors of the Los Angeles city flag,” said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein said in a statement. “We are thrilled to finally share the LA Kit with our fans.” One thing is for sure, this kit pops. The colorway is vibrant while the Los Angeles City flag really drives home what this kit represents, the city.

The LA Kit is on sale now online at MLSStore.com. Fans who want to get their hands on the jersey who weren’t able to attend the kit launch event can visit TEAM LA Store online and at Dignity Health Sports Park’s LA Galaxy Team Store this week on Friday, Feb. 17 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. PT and Saturday, Feb. 18 from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. PT. Fans can also purchase the LA Kit at the LA Galaxy Team Store Pop-Up at Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles from Thursday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 19. For more information on the LA Kit, visit www.LAGalaxy.com/LAKit.

