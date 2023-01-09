San Diego Wave FC re-sign defender Madison Pogarch

San Diego Wave FC announced on Monday they have re-signed defender Madison Pogarch. The contract runs through the 2023 season with a mutual option for the 2024 NWSL season.

“I’m really pleased that Po has decided to re-sign with the club,” Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney said in a team statement. “She was a fantastic addition at the end of last season. She added so much value in the locker room, on the training field and on match day, so I’m excited to work with her moving forward and see what we can achieve together.”

Pogarch, 25, joined San Diego in a trade from the Portland Thorns in late-July. She made eight appearances (three starts) across all competitions, playing just over 300 minutes for Wave FC after her arrival.

“I’m so excited to be coming back to San Diego,” Pogarch said. “I think the foundation that was built last year is going to be so fun to build upon, and I can’t wait to chase championships again with this team and see what kinds of waves we can make in 2023.”

San Diego’s roster is now up to 20 players with the preseason set to kick off in a few weeks and with the 2023 NWSL Draft coming up on Thursday. We’ll keep you posted on all Wave FC news.

