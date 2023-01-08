LA Galaxy announce initial 2023 preseason roster

The LA Galaxy have reported to the 2023 preseason for their physicals, with training camp fully set to get underway on Tuesday. As part of the preparations for the new season, the Galaxy revealed the initial preseason roster.

The big takeaways are that there are few surprises, with just four players identified on trial of one sort or another. Most notably, there appears to be a competition for the No. 3 GK slot, currently between 2023 MLS Draft pick Russell Shealy out of Syracuse and George Tasouris, a Cyprus native who split his NCAA career between Grand Canyon University and more recently, the University of Portland.

Otherwise, the only unsigned players identified by the club are LA’s other 2022 MLS Draft selection, Costa Rican midfielder Gino Vivi out of UCF, and LA Galaxy II midfielder Adrian Gonzalez, a 19-year-old who has been in the Galaxy organization dating back to 2019, when he joined the academy.

That leaves 26 players under contract heading into training camp, including newcomers Chris Mavinga and Memo Rodriguez, whose signings were announced last week. It also appears Eriq Zavaleta has been signed to a new contract after his previous option was not picked up — the Galaxy have not announced a new deal for Zavaleta, but all the context clues indicate it’s happened.

Full initial 2023 LA Galaxy preseason roster: GOALKEEPERS (4): Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann, Russell Shealy*, George Tasouris*** DEFENDERS (10): Julián Araujo, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Marcus Ferkranus, Chase Gasper, Kelvin Leerdam, Chris Mavinga, Jalen Neal, Eriq Zavaleta MIDFIELDERS (13): Daniel Aguirre, Efraín Álvarez, Gastón Brugman, Douglas Costa, Mark Delgado, Samuel Grandsir, Adrián González**, Carlos Harvey, Jonathan Pérez, Riqui Puig, Jose “Memo” Rodríguez, Adam Saldaña, Gino Vivi* FORWARDS (3): Javier Hernández, Dejan Joveljić, Preston Judd

What do you think? Leave a comment below.