Galaxy acquire $50,000 in Allocation Money in trade with Nashville SC

A 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick is also headed to LA as part of the deal

By Trebor Tracy
MLS: LA Galaxy at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

The busy week for LA Galaxy keeps on rolling, as the team have announced another transaction this mooring. The team have acquired $50k in General Allocation Money (GAM) as well as Nashville SC’s natural second round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. In exchange, the Galaxy have parted with defender Nick DePuy, as he heads to Nashville SC to complete the deal.

“We’d like to thank Nick for his time and contributions to the LA Galaxy and we wish him the best in the next step of his career,” said LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney in a statement. The move comes as the Galaxy try to refresh their roster, as they try to build on their playoff appearance from last season.

In three seasons with the Galaxy, DePuy made 59 regular-season appearances (33 starts) and tallied two assists. Last season, DePuy made 18 regular-season appearances (14 starts) in 2022. During the 2021 campaign, DePuy appeared in a career-high 25 games played (18 starts) and registered one assist in 1,856 minutes played for LA.

The Irvine, Calif., native logged one assist in 16 games played (15 starts) in his first season with the Galaxy in 2020. In 2019, DePuy tallied two goals in 26 appearances (21 starts) for LA Galaxy II in USL Championship regular-season play.

