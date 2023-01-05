Galaxy acquire $50,000 in Allocation Money in trade with Nashville SC

The busy week for LA Galaxy keeps on rolling, as the team have announced another transaction this mooring. The team have acquired $50k in General Allocation Money (GAM) as well as Nashville SC’s natural second round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. In exchange, the Galaxy have parted with defender Nick DePuy, as he heads to Nashville SC to complete the deal.

Thank you, Nick #LAGalaxy acquire $50,000 in 2023 GAM & second-round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft from Nashville SC in exchange for Nick DePuy.



: https://t.co/gDjg8odQOP | @kinecta pic.twitter.com/lkLQT3dnZ5 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) January 5, 2023

“We’d like to thank Nick for his time and contributions to the LA Galaxy and we wish him the best in the next step of his career,” said LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney in a statement. The move comes as the Galaxy try to refresh their roster, as they try to build on their playoff appearance from last season.

In three seasons with the Galaxy, DePuy made 59 regular-season appearances (33 starts) and tallied two assists. Last season, DePuy made 18 regular-season appearances (14 starts) in 2022. During the 2021 campaign, DePuy appeared in a career-high 25 games played (18 starts) and registered one assist in 1,856 minutes played for LA.

The Irvine, Calif., native logged one assist in 16 games played (15 starts) in his first season with the Galaxy in 2020. In 2019, DePuy tallied two goals in 26 appearances (21 starts) for LA Galaxy II in USL Championship regular-season play.

How do you feel about the latest move for the Galaxy? Leave a comment below!