U.S. Soccer announced on Friday that Jaedyn Shaw has been voted 2022 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year.

What a year it was!



Congrats to #U20WYNT and @sandiegowavefc attacker Jaedyn Shaw on being voted the 2022 @ChipotleTweet Young Female Player of the Year! — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) January 6, 2023

The 18-year-old turned pro with San Diego Wave FC during the 2022 season, then scored the winning goal on her NWSL debut. She went on to score in three of her first four appearances for Wave FC. In addition, she played in all three games in the U.S. U-20’s campaign at the 2022 U-20 World Cup.

“It means everything to me to be a part of the list of players who have won this award, but it also tells me I have so much work to do to keep improving and growing,” said Shaw in a statement shared by U.S. Soccer. “I just feel super honored and blessed and it’s an amazing way to start the year. I want to say thank you to everyone who voted for me and to all the National Team coaches I’ve worked with since the U-14 level and to my coaches on the Wave. Thanks also to all my teammates who have pushed me and will continue to push me. All of this makes me even more excited to get going with this NWSL season and to get back into camps with the Youth National Teams. I’m just excited for what’s to come and I wouldn’t be where I am today without God’s grace and favor over my life.”

“I’m really pleased that the talent Jaedyn has has been recognized,” Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney said in a team statement. “Jaedyn has an extremely high ceiling and has such a bright future in front of her.”

Shaw is the second Wave FC player to win U.S. Soccer’s Young Female Player of the Year award, joining Naomi Girma (2020). Congrats to Jaedyn on the honor!

What do you think? Leave a comment below.