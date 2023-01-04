LA Galaxy get $50,000 in allocation money in trade with NYCFC

The LA Galaxy announced on Wednesday they have acquired $50,000 in general allocation money in a trade with New York City FC over the MLS Discovery rights to defender Mitja Ilenič, who NYCFC announced the signing of previously on Wednesday.

In other words, LA put in a “dibs” request on Ilenič within MLS, and when NYCFC wanted to sign him, they needed to make sure the Galaxy weren’t planning to sign him first. The Galaxy passed, but in exchange for putting in the Discovery claim, NYCFC owes them the $50,000 to get his rights. Got that?

Yes, it’s MLS, it’s confusing, but it’s the system we have for now. For the Galaxy’s purposes, they need to build a war chest of sorts with their transfer ban coming in the summer following the illegal classification of Cristian Pavon when he joined the team in 2019 on loan, so every bit of GAM will help. We’ll see what other news comes down the pike for the Galaxy as they get ready for the start of preseason.

