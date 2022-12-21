LA Galaxy select goalkeeper Russell Shealy from Syracuse

With the 52nd pick overall in the MLS SuperDraft, LA Galaxy selected goalkeeper Russell Shealy out of Syracuse University. The pick ended up being the final selection made by the Galaxy in the 2023 SuperDraft.

With the 52nd overall pick, we have selected goalkeeper Russell Shealy from @CuseMSOC. pic.twitter.com/tx1BGQXsyH — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) December 22, 2022

Shealy leaves Syracuse after a productive year his redshirt senior season. Starting all 24 of his appearances Shealy amassed 72 saves, secured 17 wins, allowed just 18 goals and finished the year with an 80% save rate. He finished his career at Syracuse with over 120 saves with a career 75% save rate. He also started each of his 43 career appearances in his time with the Orange. winning this year’s NCAA Championship at Syracuse. Prior to his time at Syracuse, he was at the University of Maryland.

The Galaxy just signed both of their current veteran goalkeepers to new contracts, but it’s never a bad idea to inject some youth into a position group. Shealy will have opportunities to show his worth and earn his way to at least getting some senior team looks should he perform at the lower levels.

