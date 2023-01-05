LA Galaxy sign midfielder Jose “Memo” Rodriguez

The busy morning continues as LA Galaxy announce another signing before lunch. The club has announced the signing of free-agent midfielder, Jose “Memo” Rodríguez on a one-year deal with club options for 2024 and 2025.

“We are pleased to welcome Memo to the LA Galaxy,” said LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney in a statement. “Memo is a talented and hard-working midfielder whose qualities complement our group and provide us with depth and versatility.” Rodríguez, 27, joins LA after tallying 21 goals and 15 assists in 148 games played (92 starts) across all competitions for Houston Dynamo FC (2015, 2017 – 22). Last season, Rodríguez logged three assists for Houston in 30 regular-season appearances (18 starts) in 2022.

Notably, the Wharton, Texas, native tallied three goals and one assist in five appearances for Houston in the 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, helping the club win its first-ever trophy in the competition. The following season, Rodriguez tallied a career-high seven goals and five assists in 26 games played (16 starts) during the 2019 MLS Regular Season, en-route to claiming the Dynamo’s Young Player of the Year award.

