LA Galaxy select forward Gino Vivi from University of Central Florida

With the 23rd pick in the MLS Super Draft it was always going to be a bit of a wait to see who LA Galaxy selected, but with the them of the night being timeouts, it took even longer to catch a glimpse at the possible future for the G’s. Just over two hours into the draft we finally found out, as the Galaxy selected forward Gino Vivi out of the University of Central Florida.

Vivi finished his senior season with the Knights having made ten appearances, with seven starts. He was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Conference Second Team. He finished his collegiate career tied for 10th UCF’s career points list, scoring 19 goals and tallying 23 assists, resulting in 61 career points. His 23 career assists put Vivi in a tie of fifth place on UCF’s all-time assists leader board.

Prior to his time with UCF, Vivi Scored six goals and seven assists with Deportivo Saprissa U20 in his senior season. He also captained the Deportivo Saprissa U-17 and U-20 teams, as well as having attended the U-20 Costa Rican National Team Camp.

With the Galaxy moving on from Kevin Cabral during the offseason, there is a definite need for depth at the forward position. It is likely Vivi will start his professional career with Los Dos, but should he perform well enough, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him making his way to the first team before too long.

