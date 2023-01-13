Report: Chris Klein to return as LA Galaxy president after suspension

Chris Klein has been LA Galaxy president dating back to 2013 and his contract ran out at the end of the year, after announcement of his suspension by MLS due to breaking rules around Cristian Pavon’s signing in 2019, which has led to a transfer ban for the Galaxy and allocation money fine in addition to personnel suspensions. While a vocal section of the fanbase have called for Klein’s departure for years, the former Galaxy player will continue on as club president, according to a report from Kevin Baxter in The Los Angeles Times on Thursday.

“Per club policy, we don’t discuss employment terms. Chris Klein is the LA Galaxy’s president and he will resume full responsibilities at the close of the winter transfer window,” the statement sent by the Galaxy to Baxter read in the article.

Under Klein’s tenure as president, the Galaxy have won an MLS Cup, in 2014, and subsequently a long decline on the field. Meanwhile, Baxter cited Klein’s success on the business front — which is his primary purview — including reportedly setting revenue records for the club last year, capped off from an extension to the jersey sponsorship with Herbalife. Of course, while Herbalife has had a long relationship with the club, there is an ongoing question about the ultimate business model behind the nutritional supplement company.

It appears that ultimately, the Galaxy ownership did not think that Klein played a major role in lying to MLS about Pavon’s signing, instead laying the blame with then-technical director Dennis te Kloese, and as a result, Klein’s coming back. No doubt this will get many folks talking in the weeks and months to come.

