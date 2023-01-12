San Diego Wave FC pick Sierra Enge in 2023 NWSL Draft

San Diego Wave FC traded up to get into the fray of the 2023 NWSL Draft on Thursday, and with their top selection, No. 1 in Round 2 (No. 13 overall), Wave FC selected midfielder/defender Sierra Enge.

Enge, a native of San Diego County, spent her college career at Stanford University, where she was teammates with current Wave FC players Naomi Girma and Belle Briede. As a redshirt freshman, Enge won the NCAA National Title, and won three Pac-12 titles in total. Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2022, Enge made 79 appearances with the Cardinal, scoring five goals and 13 assists across four seasons.

Just a kid from Cardiff.



Welcome home, @sierraenge! pic.twitter.com/G1V5h3DqJi — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) January 13, 2023

Cited as a versatile player who can be the “engine room” for a midfield, Enge could be a player who can provide depth at a variety of positions for San Diego and help shore up defensive midfield in particular. But first, training camp, and she’ll need to work for that professional contract. For a hometown product, it’ll be easy to root for her.

