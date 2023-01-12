San Diego Wave FC sign midfielder Meggie Dougherty Howard

San Diego Wave FC announced on Thursday they have signed midfielder Megan “Meggie” Dougherty Howard on a two-year deal running through the 2024 season.

Dougherty Howard, 27, spent the last two seasons with the Orlando Pride, after turning pro with the Washington Spirit in 2017.

“I am so pleased to bring Meggie to the club,” San Diego Wave FC Head Coach Casey Stoney said in a team statement. “She was a player who caused us huge problems when she played against us last year and is a great addition. She is a player with great game understanding who can exploit space and create and score chances.”

Coming off a career year in terms of production, with three goals and two assists in NWSL regular season play, Dougherty Howard is a midfielder with a pretty unusual skill-set, playing deep-lying midfield much of her career while also able to progress the ball forward into attack well.

That means Stoney has some flexibility, perhaps, in how she uses Dougherty Howard. On paper, this sure seems like a “low risk, high reward” kind of move for San Diego, particularly in terms of Stoney being able to work with the player.

