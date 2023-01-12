San Diego Wave FC trade up for 2023 NWSL Draft pick

San Diego Wave FC kicked off their 2023 NWSL Draft a little early on Thursday, completing a trade a few hours before the event began with Gotham FC. In the deal, San Diego got the No. 13 overall (1st pick in 2nd round) from Gotham, in exchange for $100,000 in allocation money.

The deal gives Wave FC a third selection, and their highest of the bunch, for Thursday’s draft, and it seems likely they will either target a particular player with it or package it for a future trade. In addition to the No. 13 pick, San Diego also have the No. 33 and No. 45 selections for the draft, which is taking place in Philadelphia this year.

Done deal



We've acquired the No. 13 pick in today's @NWSL Draft via @GothamFC.



We now hold the following picks:



▪️Round 2, 13th overall

▪️Round 3, 33rd overall

▪️Round 4, 45th overall — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) January 12, 2023

We’ll keep you posted on draft night details for Wave FC as they drop. Hope you are ready for the 2023 season!

What do you think? Leave a comment below.