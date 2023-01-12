San Diego Wave FC pick Giovanna DeMarco in 2023 NWSL Draft

San Diego Wave FC wrapped up their second NWSL Draft on Thursday with their third selection, midfielder Giovanna DeMarco from Wake Forest University.

DeMarco played five seasons for the Demon Deacons, playing 74 games and starting 69, as she scored 11 goals and seven assists in her NCAA career. The Pennsylvania native captained Wake her final three seasons and was an All-ACC Freshman team selection her first year.

A three-time captain in the ACC



Welcome to SD, @gidemarco_! pic.twitter.com/2cWhcqviY7 — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) January 13, 2023

Wake Forest is a good producer of pro talent and while a late 4th Round selection will likely need to impress the coaches to earn a professional contract, don’t necessarily count out DeMarco being on Wave FC’s roster in 2023. Casey Stoney showed she wasn’t afraid to play rookies last year and with several players likely to miss major time this year, it may give a player like DeMarco a shot of getting a deal and maybe also some playing time.

DeMarco was San Diego’s third pick of the 2023 Draft, joining Sierra Enge from Stanford (No. 13 overall) and Lauren Brzykcy from UCLA (No. 33 overall).

