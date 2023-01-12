San Diego Wave FC pick GK Lauren Brzykcy in 2023 NWSL Draft

San Diego Wave FC appear to be in need of a No. 3 goalkeeper for the 2023 season, and they may have addressed that need, as they drafted goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy out of UCLA with the 9th pick in the 3rd Round (No. 33 overall) in the 2023 NWSL Draft on Thursday.

Brzykcy made 77 selections in five seasons with the Bruins, capped off with a 2022 NCAA National title. Allowing just 47 goals, with a 0.65 goals against average, Brzykcy was a U.S. youth international and a two-time All Pac-12 second team selection. A native of San Clemente, Brzykcy is staying fairly local with Wave FC.

Brzykcy joins San Diego’s first selection of the day, in Stanford midfielder/defender Sierra Enge, who was selected with the top pick of the 2nd Round. With Kailen Sheridan expected to miss significant time in 2023 on international duty, Carly Telford will likely start in relief, but San Diego will need a backup in that situation, and if Brzycky can impress in training camp and earn that pro deal, she could be that player.

