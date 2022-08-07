Swept up by the Current: San Diego Wave 1, KC Current 2

Another week, another match for San Diego Wave, as they looked to tighten their grip on the league and see another week atop the standings. KC Current had everything to say about, as they were the ones paying visit to Wave FC this weekend as the team inched ever-closer to the massive stadium opener at Snapdragon in a little over a month.

BEST DAY OF THE WEEK



KC Current

Torero Stadium

⏰ 2pm PT

Paramount+/Twitch

https://t.co/LOCl4sSOEb pic.twitter.com/aIMdi3emNu — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) August 7, 2022

Current weren't about to be swept away by there Wave on the road, as they came out strong early. It only took 26 minutes before they were able to get the opening goal of the match. Cece Kizer received a pass in space, and put it on the Wave defense before finding room to get off a shot that went in.

A little over ten minutes later, Hailie Mace took advantage of the defense’s off-day in the first 45 minutes, and scored a banger from distance after breaking free of a few defenders to find some space to double the lead, and just like that San Diego had their work cut out for them heading into the halftime break.

The bad news, Wave FC have yet to win a match when conceding first, the good news, they have come back to get the result and save a point on several occasions. The team would need a big second half if they were going to get a point. Despite not scoring goals through 70 minutes, Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, wasn't about to let the game pass without at least one highlight moment, putting a stop to a penalty that would've surely ended comeback chances for the home side.

San Diego weren't going quietly, finally cutting the lead in half in the 87th minute of regulation, courtesy of Amirah Ali. A great build-up ended in a great pass into the box that was found by Ali who got enough on it to get one back at home.

.@amirahali07 we love to see it pic.twitter.com/IYQDjqVrQa — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) August 7, 2022

The goal wouldn't be enough sadly, as the Wave fell at home to KC, making it the first loss San Diego has suffered at home in the regular season this year. It also puts the team in second-place, after getting leap-frogged by Portland Thorns. The team is still firmly in a playoff position, but will undoubtedly be looking to get back to winning ways when they are back in action next weekend, at home.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!