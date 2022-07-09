LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs. LAFC

While this edition of El Tráfico left a bitter taste in LA Galaxy fans’ mouths, the team didn’t play terribly. Coach Greg Vanney should not overreact and change what has been working: the 4-4-2 with Chicharito and Joveljić up top to start. In this game Dejan was the far better forward, putting pressure on LAFC’s back passes, and doing some decent hold up play.

The Galaxy again looked dangerous this game, and actually scored twice. Too bad they were defensively shambolic on LAFC’s goals. The Galaxy won the expected goal stat — 1.8 to LAFC’s 1.5!

Set pieces continue to be a problem. The first LAFC goal the player could have taken a stroll straight through the middle of the goal mouth. Marking on set pieces is the pits, and how hasn’t this been fixed?

This was also one of the worst games we’ve ever seen Raheem Edwards play. He couldn’t send a pass forward to save his life in the first half. He was the definition of a turnover machine.

Greg Vanney needs to keep this experiment going, and whatever he does, not move Rayan Raveloson backwards.

Player Ratings

Excellent

Rayan Raveloson - wide open to provide the assist on the Galaxy’s first goal. Absolute gorgeous header generated the Galaxy’s second goal on another late run. Driving force in midfield, and Vanney should not move him back. Man of the Match

Good

Julian Araujo - saved a goal in the 60th minute with a well timed leap. Very involved down the right, but off target this time around.

- saved a goal in the 60th minute with a well timed leap. Very involved down the right, but off target this time around. Samuel Grandsir - in no man’s land on LAFC’s first goal. Gave it back with a poked in goal in the 55th minute. Nice one-time finish. Behind the player on a through ball in the 63rd minute, luckily Bond bailed him out.

Okay

Dejan Joveljić - forced Crépeau into a save off a counter in the 20th minute.

- forced Crépeau into a save off a counter in the 20th minute. Jonathan Bond - very good diving save in the 63rd minute after Vela was played through. None of the goals were on him.

- very good diving save in the 63rd minute after Vela was played through. None of the goals were on him. Víctor Vázquez - his disappointing loss of the ball directly led to LAFC’s third goal. Had the assist on the Galaxy’s second goal with a lovely cross. These two things offset.

- his disappointing loss of the ball directly led to LAFC’s third goal. Had the assist on the Galaxy’s second goal with a lovely cross. These two things offset. Kévin Cabral - not much in limited minutes.

- not much in limited minutes. Mark Delgado - lost his man in the 32nd minute and resulted in a dangerous shot.

- lost his man in the 32nd minute and resulted in a dangerous shot. Efraín Álvarez - earned a dumb yellow card for being baited by Acosta. Set Raveloson free on a counter in the 20th minute. Looked like he earned a penalty in the 28th minute. Skied a shot to end the half.

Poor

Raheem Edwards - bad giveaway in the defensive third led to a dangerous chance in the 5th minute. He continued this behavior and was a turnover machine for the first half an hour. Weaved through the defense to set up Álvarez and end the half. Earned a yellow card for a random unneeded hand ball. Didn’t close down a cross in the 70th minute, led to a goal.

- bad giveaway in the defensive third led to a dangerous chance in the 5th minute. He continued this behavior and was a turnover machine for the first half an hour. Weaved through the defense to set up Álvarez and end the half. Earned a yellow card for a random unneeded hand ball. Didn’t close down a cross in the 70th minute, led to a goal. Chicharito - he played?

- he played? Séga Coulibaly - earned a yellow card for a flying tackle to end the half. Has got to stop recklessly leaving his feet. Fell over and led to a horrible giveaway in the 68th minute. Both center backs beat by LAFC’s third goal.

- earned a yellow card for a flying tackle to end the half. Has got to stop recklessly leaving his feet. Fell over and led to a horrible giveaway in the 68th minute. Both center backs beat by LAFC’s third goal. Sacha Kljestan - defending no one on LAFC’s second goal. Mishit a shot while wide open off a corner in the 83rd minute.

- defending no one on LAFC’s second goal. Mishit a shot while wide open off a corner in the 83rd minute. Derrick Williams - important headed clearance in the box in the 52nd minute. Beat in LAFC’s third goal. Earned a yellow card for a tactical foul in stoppage time.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!