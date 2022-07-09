How to Watch Angel City FC vs San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC remain atop the NWSL standings at their halfway point of the regular season, and their next test is a rivalry game at The Banc in Los Angeles against Angel City FC on Saturday, the teams’ first meeting during the regular season.

Wave FC got back to action with a 2-1 home win over the Washington Spirit on Sunday. Makenzy Doniak scored her second goal in as many games, and Belle Briede had the winner for Casey Stoney’s side, which also saw the return of Abby Dahlkemper to the side. It didn’t come a minute too soon, with five usual San Diego starters still on international duty for tournament season, but the remaining players did quite well without the international stars. They won’t all be like that, but it was a confident win and should help the team as they navigate this month.

Angel City have been playing fairly well lately, even though their star Christen Press went down with a torn ACL several weeks back, and their last match was a 1-1 home draw against the Portland Thorns last Friday. In truth, a draw against a hot Thorns side is a decent result, but Angel City were leading for about 90 minutes and still managed to drop points late so they’re still trying to get that killer instinct.

San Diego have a 1W-0L-1D record against Angel City previously, but this will be the first encounter at The Banc and honestly, Angel City are missing far fewer players on international duty than Wave FC. But Stoney’s side have been fantastic so far in the regular season, can they keep rolling? We’ll find out in this marquee rivalry clash. Bring it on!

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Alex Morgan (international duty) — OUT

Kailen Sheridan (international duty) — OUT

Naomi Girma (international duty) — OUT

Taylor Kornieck (international duty) — OUT

Sofia Jakobsson (international duty) — OUT

Jodie Taylor (foot) — OUT

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Christen Press (ACL) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Jasmyne Spencer (knee) — OUT

Vanessa Gilles (international duty) — OUT

Allyson Swaby (international duty) — OUT

Simone Charley (Achilles) — QUESTIONABLE

Clarisse Le Bihan (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Sydney Leroux (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

Savannah McCaskill (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC will be streamed in the United States on Paramount+, and in the rest of the world on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

