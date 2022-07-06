LA Galaxy acquire international roster slot from Charlotte FC

Update, July 6, 2022: The signing is official, as the Galaxy announced the acquisition of Gastón Brugman on Wednesday. So the mystery is solved.

The LA Galaxy announced on Wednesday they have acquired a 2022 international roster slot from Charlotte FC, in exchange for $200,000 in general allocation money.

This move is presumably a preparatory move for an expected signing in the summer transfer window, which opens up officially on Thursday. Head coach Greg Vanney has said the club was near to signing at least one player and possibly two. Corner of the Galaxy reported on Wednesday the player the Galaxy “have been targeting” is Uruguayan midfielder Gaston Brugman, who has played his entire career, aside from last season, in Italy, with a stint this past campaign in Spain with Real Oviedo. He’s a defensive midfielder and Vanney specifically mentioned wanting a player in that position, to allow Rayan Raveloson and Mark Delgado to get farther forward on the field, Raveloson’s brace in Monday’s win over CF Montreal seeming to validate that instinct.

We’ll keep you posted on the next step but again, this is just the prelude to the actual signing, stay tuned.

