LA Galaxy’s Raveloson, Araujo on MLS Team of the Week

After a smashing 4-0 win on Monday, the LA Galaxy are flying high, and no surprise, they are well represented in the Week 18 MLS Team of the Week, with midfielder Rayan Raveloson and defender Julian Araujo selected to the XI, and Greg Vanney named Coach of the Week as well.

The Galaxy had been slumping something fierce ahead of this game, but CF Montreal — who themselves had previously been in fantastic form — were apparently just what the doctor ordered for LA. Raveloson had a second-half brace to ice the result for the home side on the 4th of July, and Araujo supplying assists on both of Raveloson’s goals. Both players went the full 90 in the win.

To say the Galaxy needed the win was an understatement, with Vanney’s side going winless in the month of June across all competitions. Fortunately, that ended up being only four games, and turning the page on the calendar seems to have revived the side, as did Vanney finally playing Chicharito and Dejan Joveljić from the start of the match and retooling the formation in response.

With El Trafico and then the California Clasico the next two games for LA, a boost is what they needed and what they got. Congrats to Rayan, Julian and Greg on the league honors this week.

