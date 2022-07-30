How to Watch Chicago Red Stars vs. San Diego Wave FC

After a second bye week and vacation time, San Diego Wave FC are back in action on Saturday, when they head to Illinois for the first time to take on the Chicago Red Stars.

San Diego welcome nearly all their contingent of internationals back for this game, with only Sofia Jakobsson unlikely to be in contention for the match as she returns from Sweden’s Euros campaign. Most recently, the depth crew played out a gritty 0-0 draw against Racing Louisville at home two weekends ago, with Carly Telford coming up particularly big, with six saves including a penalty stop. While she’ll almost certainly make way for Kailen Sheridan, it will be great to see the likes of her, Alex Morgan, Taylor Kornieck and Naomi Girma back in the fold, with the rest of the squad really holding down the fort while they were gone.

Chicago have been flying lately. While they lost their last game, 4-1 at the Houston Dash, it was with some key players, notably Mal Pugh, out of the lineup while she was on international duty. In fact, the Red Stars have lost only two regular season games this year, and that’s how they are just two points behind San Diego, with a game in hand. Given Wave FC handed them one of their only losses, they’ll be looking for revenge.

So this is a big one. We could see a bit of rust with the groups getting time off, or we could see them rejuvenated. If San Diego win, they can hold off the chasing pack at least one more game, but it won’t be easy. Can the new kids get the job done yet again this season? This is definitely one of the games of the weekend in American soccer.

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Sofia Jakobsson (international duty) — OUT

Jodie Taylor (foot) — OUT

Mia Gyau (foot) — QUESTIONABLE

Red Stars:

Casey Krueger (maternity leave) — OUT

Tierna Davidson (ACL) — OUT

Kealia Watt (maternity leave) — OUT

Sarah Woldmoe (maternity leave) — OUT

Kayla Sharples (knee) — OUT

Morgan Gautrat (calf) — OUT

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and the Chicago Red Stars will be streamed in the entire world on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 5 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

